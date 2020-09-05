Virtual bingo brings DC workers together

Team at Washington Workplace hopes to create long-term traditions after initiating virtual board games.

WASHINGTON — One local company is finding creative ways to bring employees together every week while they continue to social distance.

Washington Workplace started virtual bingo nearly five weeks ago. President of Washington Workplace, John Murphy, said this online game has quickly become a popular way to end the workweek.

"Companies are struggling with ways to keep their people together," Murphy said. "When I tell people about it, many are interested and many people are trying to learn it."

Now more than 80 people log on every game. Ron Diehl has been enjoying announcing online games. "I try to have fun and just include everybody," said Diehl.

The game has become so popular that now many students are getting involved as it turns into a growing family tradition.

"It is kind of a reward for my kids because they’ve done their school work and they are away from their friends," Diehl said. " It is like a reward at the end of the week and they get to tell their friends about it. It's been neat."

"People get really enthusiastic, especially the company kids, with the $25 bucks," said Murphy.

It is a tradition they hope to continue even after the pandemic ends.