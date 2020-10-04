STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Stafford County woman was scammed out of $2,000 this week, after trying to buy what she believed to be a cure for coronavirus, authorities said.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said the woman paid money for a potion claiming to cure coronavirus in case she, or one of her family members became sick.

The woman sent the seller the money, but never received the product. She reported the scam to the sheriff's office Wednesday. The incident is currently under investigation.

There is no cure for coronavirus right now. Virginia currently has more than 4,000 confirmed cases and 109 reported deaths as of April 9.

Law enforcement officials recently warned people of the possibility of scammers taking advantage of fears and vulnerability during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia state law enforcement leaders created the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force in response to these increased threats.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:

Grocery store trips

Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy

Travel to your essential job

Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance

