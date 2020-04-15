NORFOLK, Va. — A Wednesday release from Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) said Virginia could expect almost $67 million in education relief as part of the CARES Act.

The money, which comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) part of the coronavirus-prompted bill, is available to use immediately.

The money can be spent on a wide range of relief initiatives. It could help elementary, middle and high schools provide online learning, help colleges adapt to losses of funding and provide direct assistance to child care providers in the state.

The news comes only two days after Scott announced local Virginia colleges would get $46 million to help with the financial impacts of the pandemic.

RELATED: Colleges in Virginia's District 3 to get $46 million in coronavirus relief

Scott said he was happy to see the funding come to Virginia, and would keep working with congress to secure needed assistance.

"I am pleased that we were able to secure this $67 million in financial support for education in the Commonwealth, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to give communities the resources they need to maintain access to education throughout this crisis," Scott wrote.

RELATED: You could get a $2,000 per month stimulus check under proposed bill

RELATED: Virginia self-employed workers, independent contractors still waiting on federal unemployment benefits

RELATED: Millions of Americans will get stimulus checks, but here's who won't