CHANTILLY, Va. — A local company has decided to lend a helping hand to a learning center by slashing rent for the business for the next three months as the spread of coronavirus continues to impact the economy.

Ken Fried, who works for Virginia-based Fairfield Technologies, said his company shares office space with Cornerstone Music, Arts & Learning in Chantilly.

After seeing how people and businesses were being hit by the spread of the disease, he told WUSA9 that he wanted to offer help.

"This was proactive. Nobody asked me to do it," he said on Wednesday. "I was thinking that we’re all in this together.”

In a surprise email sent over the weekend, Fried slashed the learning center's rent by a third for the next three months.

For Cornerstone, which is now holding digital sessions with schools closed, the rent reduction will make a difference.

"Ken's contribution was critical to helping us be there for our students and goes a long way toward mitigating the losses we have endured," founder Barry Felder wrote in a statement. "Among the many blessings I am counting at this time, the rent reduction is huge. All of Cornerstone is extremely grateful to Ken for this!"

With many others also impacted by the spread of the virus, Fried hoped his good deed could spread a special message to the community.

"When you’re feeling helpless for yourself, try and do something nice for someone else," he said. "Whatever you can do to add a little kindness, I think, will make people feel better.”

