WASHINGTON — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax in a letter is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to do more to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus in the commonwealth with "much bolder and swifter measures."

Along with several other measures, Fairfax proposes following Maryland and D.C.'s mandates in closing all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters in Virginia.

"I have personally heard from many Virginians, including small business owners, employees, healthcare workers, families and community leader across the Commonwealth pleading that we implement much bolder and swifter measures to flatten the curve and combat this unprecedented health and, consequently, economic threat, Fairfax said in a letter sent to the Northam's office.

Fairfax is suggesting the following items:

Mandate a ban on all public mass gatherings through April 15

Mandate the closures of all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters through April 15 -- continuing to allow takeout, delivery and to-go sales of alcohol.

Close all K-12 schools, universities and community colleges through the end of the current academic term, while providing online options. Also, waiving/suspending all standardize testing and allowing students in good-standing to graduate to the next grade.

Create a large state-level small business fund and grant program.

Refund or waive the 2020 Business, Professional and Occupational License tax to all small businesses in the commonwealth.

Suspend all state and local tax payments for 120 days

Increase maximum weekly unemployment benefits for displaced workers from $378 to $800 weekly for at least the next 120 days.

Negotiate with lenders and landlords to suspend all rent payments, mortgages, student loan and burdensome consumer loans for the next 120 days. Also, freeze all derogatory credit remarks for consumers and small businesses for unpaid bills for the next 120 days.

Create a relief fund for impacted faith-based and other community and nonprofit institutions.

Call a Special Session of the General Assembly as necessary before April 22 Veto Session to implement these and other emergency measures to address COVID-19 health crisis.

Here's Fairfax's full letter:

