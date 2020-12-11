Virginia high school sports return, no spectators allowed for Loudoun County games

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed an amended Executive Order allowing sports to resume.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Virginia high school sports are slated to resume play in December, according to the Virginia High School League.

This comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed an amended executive order on Oct. 29 that allowed indoor and outdoor recreational sports to resume with requirements. Requirements include a cap of 250 attendees and screens of coaches, officials, staff and players for COVID-19 prior to entering the facility.

The Virginia High School League also added its guidance which includes health screenings, hand washing, no hugging, no high-fives, no handshakes, no fist bumps, as well as specified cleaning measures.

“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a VHSL release. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December.”

More than a week after the announcement sports could resume across the Commonwealth, Loudoun County Public Schools issued a statement that there would be no spectators allowed at its winter athletic competitions.

“Following a careful review of LCPS facilities and the potential for effectively applying recommended public health mitigation strategies, LCPS has determined that the best option at this time is to prohibit all spectators from attending our athletic competitions,” read a district release.

According to several LCPS school board members' social media pages, it was not a school board decision. And they posted their plans to have it on the December school board agenda.

“I mean, the governor has allowed for 250 people, but yet I feel like this decision was made unilaterally, like no discussion, no voting on this,” Loudoun County Parent Bill Ables said. “And so now, we have to suffer as parents. There are all kinds of mitigating things that can be done.”

Ables and his wife Linda said it was disappointing to hear they wouldn't be able to attend their two high school sons' basketball games. Adding it means a lot to them to attend their kids’ games.

“If it's really a public safety hazard, I understand. And it is a serious time, and we all have to be flexible. But if there’s an opportunity for parents to see their senior play and their senior to be seen, I think that that's something we shouldn't take lightly and filter that out of the equation without really making every effort to preserve that family connection of the games because that's the heart of the community,” Linda Ables said. “That's the fun part of school. And they've lost almost every other part.”

Pat Mancuso has a senior son playing basketball this year. He said it’s horrible to think fans won’t be able to watch some of the students' last minutes on the court.

“This is his senior year. I can't imagine. They're just telling me that, 'hey, you're not going to watch your son play anymore.' That's it,” Mancuso said. “I was heartbroken. I mean, my kid's been working for his senior year since the fifth grade.”

LCPS said in a statement that no decision has been made about spectators at sporting events after Season 1 (winter sports).

“Separate decisions will be made regarding sports in Season 2 and Season 3 as we continue to monitor local health data, health mitigation strategies, and other factors,” the statement read. “We will begin with no spectators to acclimate our schools with the new mitigation strategies for teams, cheerleaders, officials, medical personnel, and event staff. The successful implementation of the mitigation strategies will provide our student athletes the best opportunity to participate in competitions throughout their respective athletic season, and reduce the chances that schedules may be impacted by inadvertent exposure to the COVID virus.”