Virginia health officials warn against coronavirus scams

Scammers are calling people pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers and convincing folks to give them their money.

ROANOKE, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is warning residents that scammers might call them pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers in order to take their money.

A news release from the department on Monday says its contact tracers will not ask for money or for a Social Security number, bank account details, credit card numbers or payment of any form. Their services are covered by tax dollars, not individual fees.