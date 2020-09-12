Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday

Gov. Ralph Northam said the measures he planned to roll out on December 10 were intended to control the spread of coronavirus in Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that he would make an announcement on Thursday about new COVID-19 restrictions that are intended to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He planned to detail the measures in a news conference at 2 p.m.

The added restrictions are in response to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases reported each day. There also has been an upward trending positivity rate.

There were 4,398 new cases reported in Virginia on Wednesday, and 2,035 people were being treated for the disease in hospitals across the state.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced his own set of new restrictions. Those include a new, statewide curfew that starts Friday. People will have to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., daily. On-site alcohol sales will have to end at 9 p.m.

Cooper said the measures will be in place into the new year.

Northam did not indicate if the additional restrictions he planned to announce would be oriented more towards business changes, stay-at-home orders, or a combination of both.