Gov. Ralph Northam, First Lady test positive for coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the governor's office.

On Wednesday evening, the governor and first lady were notified that a member of the Northam's official residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Both the governor and first lady were tested for coronavirus on Thursday, and both tested positive. Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms. First Lady Pamela Northam is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Both remain in good spirits.

Consistent with guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Governor and First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms, the governor's office said. The Governor is in constant contact with his cabinet and staff and will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion, according to a release Friday.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Gov. Northam said. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The governor and first lady are working closely with VDH and the Richmond Heath Department to trace their close contacts. The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning Friday morning.

The work of the Governor’s office continues remotely and uninterrupted, the governor's office said.