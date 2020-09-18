Virginia Department of Health reports first child death from COVID-19

The girl who died was a teenager in the Southside Health District. The district covers Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties.

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health said a child died from COVID-19 in the Southside Health District.

They said the child, whose details they are keeping private out of respect for his or her family, was the first person between the ages of 10 and 19 to die of disease in the commonwealth.

The Southside Health District covers Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties.

Dr. Normal Oliver, the state health commissioner, said it was a sad day for everyone in his office.

"On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,” he wrote.

“No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the Commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community,” said Oliver.