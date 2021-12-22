'You wonder where the end of the line is' | COVID concerns bring long wait times for testing in Arlington

On Wednesday, a line stretched around the block at Courthouse Plaza as hundreds of people waited to get tested for COVID.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The line for COVID testing stretched around the block of Courthouse Plaza and even into parts of the parking lot on Wednesday evening as concerns over the spread of the omicron variant continued to grow.

Some read books, others chatted and sat in chairs as hundreds of people waited in line.

Multiple people told WUSA9 they waited around two hours to get to the front.

"It's relief that I get to go home," said Lauren Roberts, as she reached the front gate for testing on Wednesday. "I had a coworker test positive and I was in the office with her last week. I came so I could feel better.”

Temperatures dipped into the high 30s and low 40s during the evening, which led some to bring blankets to stay warm as they waited to get checked.

Charlie Wall brought a mythology book to stay busy and said he showed up so he could keep others safe during holiday gatherings.

"Holidays are coming and so is my family. I want to make sure I don’t pass on the virus," he said. "I’m hoping that they have enough test supplies for all the people waiting in line.”

Arlington has recently been hit hard by the virus.

According to Arlington County officials, the county reported 268 new cases of COVID this past Saturday, which they said marked the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The demand for testing has surged and Arlington Public Library reported that it was all out of COVID test kits on Wednesday.

Fairfax County Public Library also reported it was out of stock of the kits this week.

Around Virginia, more than 5,900 new cases of COVID were reported on Wednesday.

For people who waited in line outside the courthouse, getting tested and vaccinated remained the best way to stay safe.

"To the extent we all get tested and vaccinated, fewer people are going to get sick," said Charlie Wall.