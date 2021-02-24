Gov. Northam to lift curfew, ease other COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia beginning March 1

Alcohol sales will end at midnight instead of 10 p.m. The modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 a.m. will be lifted as well.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he will begin loosening some COVID-19 restrictions starting in March.

Northam said Virginia will ease several coronavirus-related restrictions starting March 1, including lifting its statewide curfew, expanding alcohol sales and expanding the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings.

In the new executive order, the governor will lift the ‘modified stay-at-home’ order currently in place between 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. The modified order first went into effect back in December to further slow the spread of COVID-19 cases during the holiday season.

The executive order also changes the cutoff on alcohol sales from 10 p.m. to midnight. Restaurants, bars and breweries must continue to close by midnight under the new restrictions, Northam said. In addition, the cap for social gatherings outdoors will increase from 10 to 25.

The new changes will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 1.

The move to ease statewide restrictions comes as COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across Virginia are on the decline.

Northam said if case counts and hospitalizations continue to decline, outdoor amusement venues in the Commonwealth may be able to ease restrictions as well, starting in April.

With warmer weather on the horizon in the next few weeks, the governor encouraged people to get outside, where the virus is less transmissible — especially if masks are worn and social distancing is practiced.

“Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of all Virginians, hospitalization and positivity rates across the Commonwealth are the lowest they have been in nearly three months,” Northam said. “Even as we take steps to safely ease public health guidelines, we must all remain vigilant so we can maintain our progress—the more we stay home, mask up, and practice social distancing, the more lives we will save from this dangerous virus.”