Demonstrators rally to lift coronavirus restrictions in Loudoun County

Gov. Northam has delayed phase 1 of reopening for Northern Virginia until May 29.

LEESBURG, Va. — Parts of Virginia began phase one of the state's reopening plan on Friday, but Northern Virginia counties will remain closed until May 29 because of still-elevated coronavirus case numbers and concerns.

Demonstrators held a rally Friday in Loudoun County demanding that the county be part of Virginia's phase one plan, citing concerns for the county's agricultural businesses and wineries.

Organizers say the restrictions in place now are an inappropriate "one-size-fits-all" approach.

"What might be appropriate for a small restaurant in a strip mall is certainly not applicable for a 412-acre farm," organizer Jennifer McCloud said in an email. "We can seat hundreds of people and keep them safe and away from fellow visitors. We have the procedures in place, with adequate seating and space."

The protest follows a letter sent to Gov. Northam by three Loudoun County supervisors asking to reopen northern districts of Loudoun County

Protesters did not wear masks or practice social distancing while holding signs in downtown Leesburg Friday.