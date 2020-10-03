WASHINGTON — Two additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Health announced on Monday.

The cases are the fourth and fifth presumptive positives in Virginia thus far. The Virginia Department of Health confirmed earlier Monday that an Arlington County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, an individual in their 60's. A Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, tested positive on Saturday for the coronavirus.

The fourth presumptive positive case was a Fairfax resident who had contact with another patient who tested positive -- both traveled on the same Nile River Cruise. The fifth patient is a resident of Spotsylvania County in their 50s who developed symptoms fever, cough, and shortness of breath after returning from international travel.

“Through a strategic, coordinated, statewide response, the Commonwealth is well-prepared to respond to positive COVID-19 cases as they occur," said State Health Commissioner, M. Norman Oliver.

RELATED: Live updates: Coronavirus in DC, Maryland and Virginia

RELATED: Here are details on every case of positive coronavirus in the DMV

RELATED: Arlington County resident tests positive for COVID-19, 3 cases now reported in Virginia

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.