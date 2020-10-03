FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia's Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the commonwealth's 8th congressional district, will be self-quarantining himself for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beyer said in a statement that a friend he and his wife had dinner with 10-days ago (Feb. 28) has contracted the virus. He added that neither he or his wife have shown symptoms of the virus, but are self-quarantining themselves out of precaution and out of concern shown by state health officials.

"At the request of the public health officials, I will self-quarantine to ensure that I do not pass on any potential illness to others. In the 10 days since that dinner, neither of us has shown symptoms, and we understand that the probability that we have the infection is low," said Bowser in his statement.

He also added that his congressional office will be closed until Monday, "when medical advisers say I should be clear to return."

Beyer has represented Virginia's 8th congressional district since 2015.

Before serving as a U.S. congressman from Virginia, Beyer was the United States Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Currently, in the Commonwealth of Virginia, eight people have contracted the coronavirus. This includes two people in Arlington County, one in Loudoun County, one in Spotsylvania, two in Virginia Beach, one in Fairfax County and two in the City of Fairfax.

