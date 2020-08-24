x
Coronavirus

Virginia colleges reopen with COVID-19 data available

VCU, George Mason, Radford, University or Richmond, Virginia Tech and William and Mary will all track infections on their campuses.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia college students returning to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been equipped with masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. 

Now, many also have coronavirus testing data available at their fingertips. Some Virginia universities have unveiled COVID-19 dashboards to track infections as students return to campus. 

Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond released its first set of COVID-19 data on Aug. 20, starting with 36 total cases. The university reported 72 total cases by Monday. 

It included 59 students and 13 employees. VCU outpaced five Virginia universities that had testing data available: George Mason, Radford, the University of Richmond, Virginia Tech and the College of William and Mary.

