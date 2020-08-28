Virginia colleges and universities have 500-plus virus cases

Students have just started returning to campuses around the state. Now, 558 COVID-19 cases have been found on the campuses of 41 colleges in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that it surveyed 41 four-year colleges across the state. It found at least 558 positive cases. Twenty-one colleges reported at least one positive case.

Some schools say positive cases were inevitable and that they are prepared to handle them. Other universities across the country have backtracked on plans to allow students on campus.