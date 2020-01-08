x
Virginia nonprofit provides volunteer opportunities to prevent pollution

Advocates for Clean and Clear Waterways is giving the community a safe way to give back during the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — Advocates for Clean and Clear Waterways is a new nonprofit that gives back to communities in Virginia through their organized, volunteer clean-ups. 

The events involve trashing litter that can pollute parks and beaches, and take place several times monthly through November. The clean-ups are organized with social distancing in mind and all volunteers are required to wear masks during the few hours of cleaning. 

"A lot of people don't know what to do when they encounter environmental concerns in their neighborhoods," Associate Director Benjamin Swanson, who has a passion for environmentalism and empowering community members to make a difference, said. "We advocate for everyone and we work to educate people on proper avenues of escalation as well as different ways they can go about just getting these things addressed." 

Find all upcoming clean-ups on their website, and RSVP to volunteer here.

