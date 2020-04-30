Virginia among states helping citizens with privatized student loan debt amid coronavirus pandemic

"Student loan borrowers should not have to deal with the added pressure of how they are going to make their loan payments," Gov. Ralph Northam said.

RICHMOND, Va. — As part of an initiative to help Virginians impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that the commonwealth will help citizens struggling with privatized financial student loan debt.

The relief options for the more than 200,000 Virginians with privately held student loans allow for financial help for those who were not able to receive it previously under federal government legislation like the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The CARES Act provided help limited strictly to federal students loans, which excluded commercially-owned Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL), Perkins loans and privately held student loans

“Virginians are facing unprecedented hardships as a result of this ongoing public health crisis, and student loan borrowers should not have to deal with the added pressure of how they are going to make their loan payments,” said Northam. “This initiative will provide an important financial lifeline and repayment flexibility to Virginia residents who were not eligible for relief under the CARES Act.”

The CARES Act really helped out those with federal student loan debt, and included the suspension of monthly payments, interest, and involuntary collection activity until September 30, 2020.

Relief options under the new Virginia funds include: providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance; waiving late payment fees; ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting; ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days; and working with borrowers to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs, such as income-based repayment.

“Borrowers did not have a choice in whether their FFEL loans were held by the federal government or by the commercial lender, and yet 65% of all FFEL loans are not eligible for the CARES Act relief,” said Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The principle of equity demands that we provide relief for all federal borrowers, regardless of whether the federal government or a commercial lender backs the loan.”

The Office of the Qualified Education Loan Ombudsman at the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) is responsible for helping Virginia student borrowers understand their rights and responsibilities, said Northam.

Virginia officials say borrowers under this new service should note that these solutions will impact the terms and conditions of the loans. Before exercising these options, carefully consider the impact of the interest that accrues during the 90-day forbearance and how it will extend the repayment schedule for the loans.

Other states in the initiative include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont and Washington.

Borrowers can visit the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid or call Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243 or 1-800-730-8913 (TDD) to determine the types of federal loans they have and who their servicers are.

Borrowers experiencing trouble with their student loan servicer or who are looking to better understand the implications of these relief options are encouraged to contact Virginia’s Student Loan Advocate at studentloan@schev.edu or (804) 786-2832.