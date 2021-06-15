VDH pop-up sites offering gift cards for free COVID-19 test

The Virginia Department of Health is offering $10 Visa gift cards or cloth face masks to people who participate in free COVID-19 tests in Norfolk and Williamsburg.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new program is offering gift cards for people who take a free COVID-19 test.

The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with Health and Human Services to make it easier to get a test in vulnerable communities.

The pilot program provides testing at no cost at select Dollar General Stores in Williamsburg and Norfolk, and is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the next two weeks, the pop-up sites will offer $10 Visa gift cards or a pair of cloth face masks to people who receive a free Rapid antigen test.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting health director for Norfolk and Virginia Beach, said testing is an important tool to identify people who are asymptomatic and to monitor trends. Both are keys to stopping the spread of the virus.

"If we identify individuals soon because of these tests, we potentially protect the health of their community and their loved ones as well," said Dr. Jaberi, who is also the chief deputy commissioner of public health and preparedness.

The program runs through June 23.

The sites will take place Monday through Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m., at the Dollar General on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

It will also be located at the Dollar General on Pocahontas Trail in Williamsburg, Thursday to Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m..

4008 E. Little Creek Road, Norfolk, Va.

Monday, June 14 - Wednesday, June 16

Monday, June 21 - Wednesday, June 23

8766 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Va.

Thursday, June 17 - Sunday, June 20