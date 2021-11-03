Northern Virginia patient with no travel history tests positive for coronavirus variant first found in South Africa

The Virginia Department of Health did not specify where in Northern Virginia the patient lives.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in South Africa has been found in Northern Virginia, health department officials said.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) announced that the first case of the B.1.351 variant was identified in a sample from a resident of Northern Virginia with no reported recent travel history.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been working with state public health, academic, and commercial laboratories to increase domestic strain surveillance capacity to sequence thousands of specimens every week," the Virginia Department of Health said in a release.

VDH did not specify where in Northern Virginia the patient lives.

"This effort has greatly expanded our ability to detect and characterize emerging viral variants in the United States. With the combined state and national surveillance efforts, it is likely that additional cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern will be identified," officials said in a release.

#Breaking The Virginia Department of Health today announced that the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of the Northern Region of Virginia who had no history of travel during the exposure period @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/puLxhcwbf5 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) March 11, 2021

VDH officials say they will closely monitor the emergence of these SARS-CoV-2 variants in the Commonwealth, as officials urge all Virginians to comply now with mitigation measures.

The CDC said that 3,283 out of the 3,389 cases are the most contagious variant known as B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the U.K. VDH announced Thursday that there is a total of 49 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, the variant first discovered in the U.K, in the state.

The CDC continues to urge people to wear masks, stay six feet apart from others, avoid crowds, ventilate indoor spaces, and wash their hands often to prevent the spread of the variants.