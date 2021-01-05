You can now access your COVID-19 vaccination records online in the DMV

DC, Maryland and Virginia all have online resources to collect your records.

WASHINGTON — People reach out to WUSA9 every day asking what to do if you lost your COVID-19 vaccination card. Our Verify team researched how else you can find your records.

QUESTION:

Are COVID vaccination records available online in DC, Maryland or Virginia?

ANSWER:

We can verify: yes, they are available in DC and Maryland and Virginia.

On Monday, the District launched an online portal for residents to get access to their vaccination records. Residents seeking records can view or print them on the portal. According to DC Health, the portal is secure, easy and free to access.

Maryland also has a website where you can get a copy of your immunization record.

in Virginia, a VDH spokesperson told us you can request your vaccination records by submitting an online form.

If you did not get your vaccination through a state-sponsored site, you can contact the facility that administered the vaccine to see if they can help locate your records.

According to the CDC, there is no national organization that maintains vaccination records and the CDC doesn’t have your vaccine record either.

Q: Is the COVID vaccine really free?

A: While COVID-19 tests can range in price depending on what type of provider and what type of test you're taking, the COVID-19 vaccines themselves won't cost you money.

Both the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC confirm you don't have to pay for any of the vaccines on the market, thanks to stipulations laid out in the CARES Act legislation this past spring.