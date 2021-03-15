DC expands vaccine eligibility, restaurant workers now included

The general public will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in the District starting May 1 as part of phase 2.

WASHINGTON — Restaurant workers will now be allowed to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as part of Washington, D.C.'s expanded eligibility, Mayor Muriel Bowser and local health officials said at a news conference on Monday.

These essential workers now allowed to get a vaccine may start receiving appointment invitations beginning on the Thursday of the week of eligibility.

All of these workers considered eligible must be working in-person in D.C. But teachers and child care workers are eligible regardless of whether they are working in-person.

Restaurant employees now being included for vaccination expands the group of food service workers eligible. Previously, it had been just grocery workers and those in food manufacturing allowed to get a shot.

Monday's vaccine eligibility expansion is for those in phase 1B tier 3 and phase 1C tier 1, including courtroom staff and those who provide legal services, frontline employees of public transit, U.S. Postal Service employees and essential employees in local government agencies, public utilities.

People working in health, human and social services organizations who weren't vaccinated as outreach workers are also included for vaccine eligibility, as well as employees working in commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental services.

The next eligibility expansion is in two weeks, starting March 29, to all essential workers in phase 1C tier 2. Rideshare and delivery drivers will be included in the next round of vaccine expansion along with journalists and other workers in mass communication.