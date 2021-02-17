COVID-19 Vaccine: Appointment cancelations in DMV amid winter weather Thursday

Here is a list of localities that have canceled COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to winter weather hitting the region Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Localities in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area are closing down vaccine sites amid winter weather that will hit the region Thursday that could impact driving and power due to ice.

This isn't the first time localities have had to cancel COVID-19 vaccinations due to the impacts of winter weather in 2021.

Frederick County and Montgomery County are the only counties so far that have canceled vaccinations for Thursday, but more are likely to come as winter weather could bring a significant amount of ice and snow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for almost the entire DMV. The significant winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday night into Friday morning. Those impacts include snow, sleet and freezing rain, all of which could make travel difficult to nearly impossible at times.

Key Takeaways From Winter Weather: