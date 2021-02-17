COVID-19 Vaccine: Appointment cancelations in DMV amid winter weather Thursday

WASHINGTON — Localities in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area are closing down vaccine sites amid winter weather that will hit the region Thursday that could impact driving and power due to ice.
This isn't the first time localities have had to cancel COVID-19 vaccinations due to the impacts of winter weather in 2021.
Frederick County and Montgomery County are the only counties so far that have canceled vaccinations for Thursday, but more are likely to come as winter weather could bring a significant amount of ice and snow.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for almost the entire DMV. The significant winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday night into Friday morning. Those impacts include snow, sleet and freezing rain, all of which could make travel difficult to nearly impossible at times.
Key Takeaways From Winter Weather:
- Snow and some sleet develop before dawn Thursday morning
- The National Weather Service says, "Travel could be nearly impossible" Thursday
- Closings and delays are likely Thursday
- Heavy snow Thursday morning but then mixing with and changing to sleet between 9 a.m. and noon
- Areas northwest of D.C. could stay with snow/sleet all-day
- Areas southeast of D.C. have the best chance of changing to all rain by late Thursday afternoon
- Some spots could also see significant icing with the potential for power outages
