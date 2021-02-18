DC vaccine eligibility expanded to more essential workers, including grocery employees

A variety of frontline workers are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in DC, according to Mayor Bower's office.

WASHINGTON — More essential workers are allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a new mandate from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health leader Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt.

Individuals who work in a grocery store setting, manufacturing, food packaging, health and human services and social services outreach workers are eligible to get vaccinated now.

Bowser's office also said that vaccination appointments will become available on an alternating weekly schedule to improve access equity, with appointments becoming available at 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays one week, and at 9:00 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays the following week.

Grocery store workers include individuals who work at larger chain grocery stores and superstores as well as those who work at smaller establishments that sell food such as convenience stores, neighborhood markets, bodegas, and delis.