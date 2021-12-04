Anyone 65 and older can walk in and get a vaccine starting on Monday, Mayor Bowser announces

The news parallels the fact that all residents in D.C. can start making vaccine appointments, which started on April 12.

WASHINGTON — Starting Monday, April 19, anyone who is 65 or older in D.C. can walk into any vaccine site and get vaccinated, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser in a Twitter statement Wednesday evening.

"Beginning Monday, April 19, D.C. residents who are 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment at walk-up sites across D.C.," said Bowser in her tweet.

The news parallels the fact that all residents in D.C. can start making vaccine appointments, which started on Monday.

D.C. Health officials said they had made the change from April 19 after sending out all of its available appointments to currently registered and eligible workforce category residents and realizing that there were more than enough appointments available.

To see a list of vaccine sites that people can go get vaccinated at, click here.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bowser called on residents of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to pre-register for a vaccination appointment in the state in which they live: