Walk-up vaccine appointments in Manassas draw 2,000+ residents early in the morning

Police said one lady was in line as early as 2:15 a.m. to secure a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MANASSAS, Va. — Vaccine demand is high in Prince William County, as hundreds of residents showed up to Manassas Park Community Center Friday morning in hopes of receiving the coveted shot.

More than 2,000 people woke up early to stand in line but only 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were available. Since it was first come first serve, many people arrived around 6 a.m. to guarantee a spot. Officers at the site said one woman was in line at 2:15 a.m.

"We had to turn away 1,500 people," Captain Frank Winston of the Manassas Police Department said.

The crowd in the morning could be seen stretching around the building. Half of those who were provided a ticket to receive the vaccine walked away with a shot that morning. The rest had to return at 12:30 p.m. to get their dose.

The line is picking back up at Manassas Park Community Center for people who got tickets this morning and are now waiting to get their J&J shot. This is the second of its kind in Manassas. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RonGVnwt3M — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) March 12, 2021

There were many others who showed up later but were turned away because there were no longer any tickets available.

This is the second event of its kind in Manassas. Eligible residents under the county's current Phase 1B category could just show up in person without having to register online.

The city has teamed up with Mason and Partners (MAP) to distribute vaccines twice a week at the center. MAP Clinical Director Dr. Rebecca Sutter said health officials noticed not everyone was taking advantage of the online system. She said by allowing people to sign up in person, it improves access and hopefully helps resolve issues of equity.

Manassas Park Community Center was busy this morning. More than 2,000 people showed up in hopes of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The only thing is only 1,000 were available. It was a first come first serve basis. One woman was here as early as 3 am. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ughFoRyfeD — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) March 12, 2021

"We realized there may be technology issues as well as trust issues," Dr. Sutter said. "We're really trying to get to the people that have been in the frontline that should be a priority, but who don't have the agility to get on the list."

It was emotional for many of the people who walked out of the center. John Carosi said he was skeptical at first, but felt relieved when he finally got the shot.

"Hopefully this will be a turn of what is to come," he said.

Salome Billena said she's eager to finally be able to see her friends and family in person after one year.

"It means a lot," Billena said. "We still have to use the mask but I can finally go around many places and go see my friends I haven't seen in a year."

Shelby Collaner was simply impressed by the efficiency.

"I'm really happy because they did such a great job and were so fast getting us through here," Collaner added.