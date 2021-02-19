Walgreens pharmacies in Virginia to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses

The pharmacies will start receiving the vaccines on Feb. 25.

Walgreens pharmacies in Virginia are about to get their hands on some COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting Feb. 25, pharmacies in more than two dozen states and U.S. territories, including Virginia, will receive weekly distributions of more than 480,000 vaccine doses. It's unclear right now how many of those doses will be sent to the commonwealth.

Walgreens is listed as a pharmacy provider for COVID-19 shots under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. They started in-store vaccinations in several parts of the country on Feb. 12.

There's no word right now on which Walgreens pharmacies in the state will be offering vaccine appointments or when those appointments will become available.

Due to the ice storms that have swept the country, federal officials say there will likely be a shipping delay of millions of vaccine doses. That delay could cause appointment cancellations and put a pin in states' rollouts for the time being.

The weather also put vaccine manufacturers behind schedule for production and will affect the delivery of more than 100,000 doses in Virginia.