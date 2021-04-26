Virginia AG says colleges can impose vaccine requirement

Herring said colleges and universities in Virginia can require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to attend in-person classes and activities.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s attorney general says the state’s colleges and universities can require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to attend in-person classes and activities.

Attorney General Mark Herring released an advisory opinion Monday in response to a request from Democratic Del. Mark Keam of Fairfax County.

Herring noted that there is no federal law prohibiting Virginia colleges and universities from imposing a vaccine requirement.