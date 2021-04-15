Georgetown, American University will require COVID-19 vaccines for students

Vaccines will play a significant role in students returning to campus, education leaders said.

WASHINGTON — Leaders at two D.C. universities will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for in-person learning this fall.

Both Georgetown University and American University made announcements about vaccine requirements in releases on Wednesday.

Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia wrote a letter to students.

"Following the guidance of our Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Ranit Mishori, and our Public Health Advisory group, and in consultation with student, staff, and faculty leaders, we will require undergraduate and graduate students at the Main Campus, Medical Center, and Law Center to receive a COVID-19 vaccination for the fall semester," the letter reads.

Guidance for international students living outside the United States will receive more information in the coming weeks, DeGioia wrote. There has been no decision on whether faculty and staff will also be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"As we look at the additional public health measures that will enable our safe return this fall, we are closely reviewing whether we will establish a vaccine requirement for faculty and staff. We are consulting with our faculty and staff leadership bodies as we consider this decision," DeGioia writes.

American University President President Sylvia M. Burwell told students vaccines would be required on that campus as well. Burwell said the move is an important component of a safe return to campus.

“Robust vaccinations in our community will enable us to expand activities and interactions that enrich the educational, research, and social experiences that are fundamental to AU,” she said.

