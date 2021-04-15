x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Vaccine

Georgetown, American University will require COVID-19 vaccines for students

Vaccines will play a significant role in students returning to campus, education leaders said.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 10, 2013, file photo, prospective students tour Georgetown University's campus in Washington. Georgetown University undergraduates have voted Thursday, April 11, 2019, in favor of a referendum seeking the establishment of a fund benefiting the descendants of enslaved people sold to pay off the school's debts. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON — Leaders at two D.C. universities will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus for in-person learning this fall.

Both Georgetown University and American University made announcements about vaccine requirements in releases on Wednesday.

Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia wrote a letter to students.

"Following the guidance of our Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Ranit Mishori, and our Public Health Advisory group, and in consultation with student, staff, and faculty leaders, we will require undergraduate and graduate students at the Main Campus, Medical Center, and Law Center to receive a COVID-19 vaccination for the fall semester," the letter reads.

Guidance for international students living outside the United States will receive more information in the coming weeks, DeGioia wrote. There has been no decision on whether faculty and staff will also be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"As we look at the additional public health measures that will enable our safe return this fall, we are closely reviewing whether we will establish a vaccine requirement for faculty and staff. We are consulting with our faculty and staff leadership bodies as we consider this decision," DeGioia writes.

American University President President Sylvia M. Burwell told students vaccines would be required on that campus as well. Burwell said the move is an important component of a safe return to campus. 

“Robust vaccinations in our community will enable us to expand activities and interactions that enrich the educational, research, and social experiences that are fundamental to AU,” she said.

Like Georgetown, American University has not yet come up with a plan for international students and are seeking further guidance.

RELATED: US colleges divided over requiring student COVID-19 vaccinations

RELATED: Rutgers University to require students be vaccinated for COVID-19

RELATED: CDC updated its travel guidelines. Now, TSA is seeing an increase in travel

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.