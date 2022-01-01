Maryland Athletics to require vaccination for all indoor sporting events, university says

The news comes as a major spike in COVID-19 cases has been seen across the DMV region.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland's Athletic Department will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for patrons and fans attending indoor sporting events at its College Park campus, the school announced Monday.

The news comes as a major spike in COVID-19 cases has been seen across the DMV region and the United States.

The vaccine requirements for patrons and fans go into effect on Jan. 9 and will remain in effect until further notice, according to the university. Fans are encouraged to allow for extra time to enter XFINITY Center for all upcoming events, including men's and women's basketball, gymnastics and wrestling.

Fans must provide one of the following to gain entry:

COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Picture of COVID-19 Vaccination Card

Screenshot of COVID-19 Vaccination record from a pharmacy (i.e. CVS, Walgreens, etc.)

Screenshot of test results of negative PCR or rapid antigen (home tests will not be accepted)

Fans 18 and older should be prepared to show a picture ID to verify ownership of the vaccination card or negative test.

NEWS: Maryland Athletics Announces Vaccine Requirement for Indoor Sporting Events. https://t.co/6h7HsfcyJi — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 3, 2022

Maryland is not the only university in the country to require vaccination requirements for fans. The Terps partner school in the Big Ten Conference, Michigan State University, recently also implemented a similar mandate for its indoor athletic events.