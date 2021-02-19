New vaccine appointments on hold in Montgomery County

Weather-related supply disruptions are slowing the vaccine response as critics call for Maryland to release second dose reserves.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County’s health department has suspended making any new appointments for first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations due to the national supply chain disruption caused by this week’s snow and ice. Health authorities say there is enough vaccine on hand to carry through the weekend, but after that, first dose vaccinations will be on hold until further notice.

The last 1,600 first doses will be given Saturday at Richard Montgomery High School and Sunday at Quince Orchard High School to people whose appointments were postponed by Thursday’s winter storm.

No new first dose appointments will be booked after that, until the county is assured new shipments of vaccine are on their way, according to Mary Anderson the spokesperson for the Montgomery County Health and Human Services Department.

Our vaccination and testing clinics will be closed today, Thurs., Feb. 18 due to wintry weather. More info at https://t.co/SrWklIhy7W @MontgomeryCoMD @ReadyMontgomery pic.twitter.com/MEuc0dSN9V — Montgomery County DHHS (@MoCoDHHS) February 18, 2021

In Prince George’s County, at least 4,100 people with first dose appointments originally scheduled for Friday through the weekend will have to be rescheduled some time within the next two weeks, according to George Lettis, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Health Department.

Prince George’s County will continue to give scheduled second dose shots, because the county has held enough vaccine in reserve to cover the obligation, Lettis said.

Tomorrow’s clinics are for second-dose appointments only. Remember, due to a delay in vaccine shipments caused by the winter weather, first dose appointments scheduled at the department’s Feb. 19th vaccination clinics have already been postponed... — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) February 19, 2021

Some Maryland legislators say Maryland’s policy of holding back second doses is a mistake.

“There has been hoarding both by hospitals and health departments," Maryland State Senator Jim Rosapepe (D-Prince George's County), said. "I understand why they're doing it, because they panicked as a result of the chaos in the Trump administration and the chaos at the state health department when they didn't know when they were going to get doses.”

But Rosapepe said it's more important to vaccinate more people earlier, while holding back a smaller reserve to cover disruptions like the weather-related delays being experienced this week.

"Getting people vaccinated as fast as possible is critical to all of our health," Rosapepe said. "Even if we're not vaccinated, having other people vaccinated helps reduce the spread. There's a race against the mutations to get people vaccinated."