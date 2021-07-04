Still waiting for a COVID vaccine appointment in Maryland? Here's what you can expect

Our Q&A Team looked into what you need to know about the new no-appointment, walk-up lines at Maryland mass vaccination sites.

MARYLAND, USA — After months of everyone stressing out over how to get a COVID vaccine appointment, imagine being able to just show up and get a shot with no registration necessary.

That’s a reality now at some Maryland sites, according to Gov. Larry Hogan in his April 5 vaccine update. Our Q&A Team looked into what you need to know about this new process.

QUESTION:

What sites are offering the no-appointment, walk-up lines?

ANSWER:

The state launched its first two no-appointment walk-up lines at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center site in Salisbury and at Hagerstown Premium Outlets.

Anyone in Maryland who is 16-years-old or older can now pre-register for a COVID-19 appointment at any mass vaccination site.

The state said that more of the walk-up lines will be announced as they open; however, Governor Larry Hogan said that residents can expect a walk-up line at each of the mass vaccination sites they’ll be opening in the future.

Seven additional sites are already set to open in April. The first week of the month will include Greenbelt Metro Station, Montgomery College in Germantown and the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Two more will open the week of April 12: Frederick Community College and the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen site is set to open the week of April 19 and the state is currently working to open The Mall in Columbia site as well.

Q: Given these no-appointment-necessary lines, should you even bother registering and making a vaccine appointment now?

A: The answer is yes. Governor Hogan said that there’s no guarantee you’ll get a vaccine if you show up and there’s no word on how long the wait could be.

"We ask individuals to be patient, as there is a limited number of about 100 slots available each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.," said a Maryland Department of Health spokesperson in an emailed statement.

Governor Hogan says the fastest and most efficient way to get vaccinated is still by pre-registering for an appointment.

Q: Are D.C. and Virginia planning to implement no-appointment necessary vaccinations?

A: Virginia State Vaccine Coordinator Dr.Danny Avula says the state isn’t currently planning to open up public walk-up vaccination lines.

Virginia residents ages 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 18, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

WUSA9 also reached out to the DC Department of Health and is still waiting on a response.

The District has not yet announced plans for walk-up vaccination sites.

All D.C. residents will be able to register for the COVID vaccine just one day after Virginians, on April 19. All essential workers in Phase 1C Tier 3 still become eligible on April 12, according to a tweet from Mayor Muriel Bowser.