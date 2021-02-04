Healthcare group hopes new vaccination site at Hyattsville church will improve equity

US Wellcare, in partnership with Turner Memorial AME Church, will have same day registration for vaccination

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — As vaccine registration continues to widen in across the region, groups all around the area are making sure anybody who wants it is not left behind.

One group in Maryland is focusing on our bilingual neighbors and other communities of color. Right now, the vaccine can only be administered at certain locations, but as more doses become available for other medical providers, the goal is to open a vaccination center in Hyattsville.

Eric Nixon, the CEO of US WellCare, said their concern is making sure communities that might be underserved have the same access. While there are mass vaccination sites at places like Six Flags and throughout other parts of the state, but their concern is for people who may not have access to register or even transportation to one of those sites. They’re partnering with the African Methodist Episcopal Church to make sure those living in underserved neighborhoods can walk to get a vaccine.

“We will have onsite registration to support getting the vaccine the same day as you register.” Nixon said.

In the coming weeks, they’ll open a vaccination site at Turner Memorial AME in Hyattsville. The hope is people who live near the church and may not be able to get to a vaccination center will be able to walk to the church.

The community surrounding the church is largely Hispanic.

“Most of our literature is in English and in Spanish. We want to make sure that there's someone there that can allay concerns and allay fears about the vaccine, so you have to have someone that has the ability to communicate to allay those concerns.” Nixon added.

US WellCare will be opening a new vaccination site in Hyattsville as soon as more doses become available to other medical providers. They’ll have same day registration available for people as well. #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/uoMShBgQuU — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) April 2, 2021

Nixon said US WellCare is already registered with Maryland’s immunet. That’s the site medical providers have to register with in order to get doses of the vaccine when they become available.

Same day registration is their big goal. To get registered ahead of time, you can go to www.ame2vax.com or text the word SHOT to 301-701-3644 to register.