Southwest DC mass vaccination site opens at Arena Stage

WASHINGTON — MedStar Health workers began vaccinating residents on Friday morning at the latest District COVID-19 mass vaccination site. located at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater.
The clinic is expected to administer as many as 1,000 shots per day, Thursdays through Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next three months. Walk-up appointments will not be permitted.
Those eligible must make appointments through vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 1-855-363-0333. People interested in scheduling an appointment at the site should not attempt to schedule through MedStar Health.
All essential workers in DC that are within Phase 1C Tier 3 will become eligible next on April 12. All DC residents will be able to register for the vaccine by April 19.
Capacity limits will also be lifted in the District. Starting May 1, the following COVID-19 changes will go into effect for the District:
Seated live entertainment venues will reopen, both indoors and outdoors, with a capacity limit of 25% or 500 people -- whichever is less
Movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity
Live music will be allowed near outdoor restaurant seating
Weddings and special events, business meetings and conventions can operate at 25% capacity or 250 people -- whichever is less
Graduations will be allowed, with limits
Non-essential retail will operate at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors
Libraries, museums and galleries can reopen at 50%, both indoors and outdoors
Indoor and outdoor public pools, in addition to indoor recreation centers, can reopen at 50%
Outdoor races, such as 5K races, can resume at 50% capacity
Outdoor splash pads can reopen at full capacity