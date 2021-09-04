Southwest DC mass vaccination site opens at Arena Stage

The clinic is expected to administer as many as 1,000 shots per day.

WASHINGTON — MedStar Health workers began vaccinating residents on Friday morning at the latest District COVID-19 mass vaccination site. located at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater.

The clinic is expected to administer as many as 1,000 shots per day, Thursdays through Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next three months. Walk-up appointments will not be permitted.

Those eligible must make appointments through vaccinate.dc.gov or by calling 1-855-363-0333. People interested in scheduling an appointment at the site should not attempt to schedule through MedStar Health.

All essential workers in DC that are within Phase 1C Tier 3 will become eligible next on April 12. All DC residents will be able to register for the vaccine by April 19.

Capacity limits will also be lifted in the District. Starting May 1, the following COVID-19 changes will go into effect for the District: