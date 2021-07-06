x
Schools offering free COVID vaccines to students, families in Prince George's County

Some high schools in Maryland's second-largest school district will be busy offering COVID vaccines to students and their families.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — With the start of summer right around the corner, the school year is officially winding down.

Starting Monday, June 7, some high schools in Maryland's second-largest school district will be busy offering COVID-19 vaccines to students and their families.

It is another push to help get young people vaccinated before the start of school this fall.

From Monday, June 7, through Tuesday, June 15, Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) students ages 12 and over may receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at select high schools.

Families may also receive the vaccine. Hosted by the Prince George’s County Health Department, all clinics will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Vaccines will be administered in a mobile unit on school grounds.

Parental consent is required for vaccination. Parents/guardians are welcome to accompany their child to the clinic, but are not required to do so. Students must bring completed consent forms to be vaccinated.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, COVID-19 vaccines aren’t as effective for immunocompromised people, research suggests

RELATED: DC Public Schools opens COVID vaccination clinics for students, families

Here are the list of schools providing free COVID vaccines:

