Schools offering free COVID vaccines to students, families in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — With the start of summer right around the corner, the school year is officially winding down.
Starting Monday, June 7, some high schools in Maryland's second-largest school district will be busy offering COVID-19 vaccines to students and their families.
It is another push to help get young people vaccinated before the start of school this fall.
From Monday, June 7, through Tuesday, June 15, Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) students ages 12 and over may receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at select high schools.
Families may also receive the vaccine. Hosted by the Prince George’s County Health Department, all clinics will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Vaccines will be administered in a mobile unit on school grounds.
Parental consent is required for vaccination. Parents/guardians are welcome to accompany their child to the clinic, but are not required to do so. Students must bring completed consent forms to be vaccinated.
Here are the list of schools providing free COVID vaccines:
- Monday, June 7
- Northwestern High School — 7000 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville
- Suitland High School — 5200 Silver Hill Road, Forestville
- Thursday, June 10
- Crossland High School — 6901 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs
- Gwynn Park High School — 13800 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine
- Friday, June 11
- Frederick Douglass High School — 8000 Croom Road, Upper Marlboro
- Bladensburg High School — 4200 57th Ave., Bladensburg
- Monday, June 14
- Potomac High School — 5211 Boydell Ave., Oxon Hill
- Tuesday, June 15
- Friendly High School — 10000 Allentown Road., Fort Washington
