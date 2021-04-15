Officials say pre-registering for a vaccine appointment is still important. How can you make sure you're on the list?

WUSA9’s Q&A Team took on a few viewer questions about the process.

WASHINGTON — Although some walk-up sites have opened, officials across the DMV still recommend pre-registering to get an appointment as the most dependable way to get vaccinated.

QUESTION:

Is it possible to double-check to ensure your pre-registration went through?

ANSWER:

In D.C., Virginia and Maryland, the answer is yes.

In the District, you can call 1-855-363-0333 to make sure you’re on the list. In Maryland, you can call 855-MD-GOVAX, or use the information provided on the confirmation email. The Commonwealth has a place to check on their webpage. Click here for access.

Q:

If you no longer need a vaccine appointment, do you need to cancel your pre-registration?

A:

Across the DMV, officials agree it’s best if you go ahead and cancel your pre-registration.

That’s because it helps free up space in the system for those who need it.

“It is important for VDH, local health districts, and their partners who use the pre-registration tool to reach priority populations to have the most up-to-date information so the vaccination campaign can move as expeditiously as possible,” a spokesperson from the Virginia Department of Health said in an emailed statement.

In the Commonwealth, those looking to cancel their registration can visit Vaccinate.Virginia.gov, click the red button for "Verify & Update Your Record," and follow the on-screen instructions. Another option is to update records by contacting the Vaccinate Virginia COVID-19 call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the District, you can cancel your pre-registration by emailing vaccinatedc@dc.gov and making the subject line “pre-registration cancellation.”