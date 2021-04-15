Officials say pre-registering for a vaccine appointment is still important. How can you make sure you're on the list?

WASHINGTON — Although some walk-up sites have opened, officials across the DMV still recommend pre-registering to get an appointment as the most dependable way to get vaccinated.
WUSA9’s Q&A Team took on a few viewer questions about the process.
If you have a question about what you're seeing in the headlines, text the Q&A team at (202)-895-5999 so we can work on finding your answer.
QUESTION:
Is it possible to double-check to ensure your pre-registration went through?
ANSWER:
In D.C., Virginia and Maryland, the answer is yes.
In the District, you can call 1-855-363-0333 to make sure you’re on the list. In Maryland, you can call 855-MD-GOVAX, or use the information provided on the confirmation email. The Commonwealth has a place to check on their webpage. Click here for access.
RELATED: Maryland launches statewide registration for mass vaccination sites. Here's how you can sign up
Q:
If you no longer need a vaccine appointment, do you need to cancel your pre-registration?
RELATED: Virginia teen made the easiest website for booking vaccine appointments – showing DC, VA, and MD available slots
A:
Across the DMV, officials agree it’s best if you go ahead and cancel your pre-registration.
That’s because it helps free up space in the system for those who need it.
“It is important for VDH, local health districts, and their partners who use the pre-registration tool to reach priority populations to have the most up-to-date information so the vaccination campaign can move as expeditiously as possible,” a spokesperson from the Virginia Department of Health said in an emailed statement.
In the Commonwealth, those looking to cancel their registration can visit Vaccinate.Virginia.gov, click the red button for "Verify & Update Your Record," and follow the on-screen instructions. Another option is to update records by contacting the Vaccinate Virginia COVID-19 call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In the District, you can cancel your pre-registration by emailing vaccinatedc@dc.gov and making the subject line “pre-registration cancellation.”
In Maryland, you can use the same methods to cancel your pre-registration as you would to verify that it went through originally. Simply call 855-MD-GOVAX or use the information provided in your initial confirmation email.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.