A company spokesperson said a patient was "inadvertently injected with an empty syringe." She was asked to return to the store to get an actual shot.

NORFOLK, Va. — A CVS pharmacy in Norfolk admitted to administering an empty shot to a woman instead of a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

A corporate spokesperson confirmed Thursday that a pharmacy on North Military Highway injected an 'empty syringe' instead of the actual vaccine to a woman on Wednesday.

Shortly after the incident, the store reached out to the patient as soon as they confirmed the shot was empty.

CVS released the following statement on the incident:

"Yesterday at our pharmacy on N. Military Highway in Norfolk, one patient was inadvertently injected with an empty syringe instead of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. We contacted the patient right away to apologize for this incident and ask that she return to the pharmacy so she could receive the vaccine. We are reporting it to the appropriate regulatory agencies and have taken steps to minimize the risk of this occurring again."

Another incident similar to this one happened earlier in March at a Kroger store in the Richmond area. The grocery store's pharmacy administered empty shots to a small number of people.