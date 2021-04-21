'No Arm Left Behind' | Maryland launches new initiative to promote vaccinations

Gov. Larry Hogan said during his weekly COVID vaccine briefing that the state is launching new initiatives to get vaccines to every person who wants a vaccine.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the launch of the "No Arm Left Behind" campaign Wednesday to encourage Marylanders to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hogan said during his weekly COVID vaccine briefing that the state is launching new initiatives to get vaccines to every Marylander who wants to receive a vaccine.

“Next to getting vaccinated, the most important thing you can do is to encourage all of your neighbors, coworkers, friends and family to get vaccinated as well," Hogan said.

The new campaign will also partner with major employers such as Southwest Airlines, Exelon, Comcast, Amazon, and others. The state will also be conducting vaccine clinics for essential workers at manufacturers and will conduct outreach programs for agricultural workers.

Additionally, the campaign will also partner with the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) to conduct campus outreach and help reserve appointments for college students at the state’s 12+ mass vaccination sites.

#BREAKING: .@GovLarryHogan is launching a new set of initiatives in an all-hands-on-deck effort to make sure that every resident who wants a vaccine can get access to one as quickly as possible. @wusa9



MORE ⬇️https://t.co/eYXynsR9Sa — Jonathan Franklin (@thatsjonnyfrank) April 21, 2021

"Those of you who have not yet been vaccinated, please go get a vaccine as quickly as you can," Hogan said. "Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for your friends, and do it so that all of us can finally put this global pandemic behind us."

News of Maryland's new vaccination initiative comes as the state surpassed a milestone of administering more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccines. The state has vaccinated more than 82% of all Marylanders over the age of 65 and over 55% of all Marylanders who are 18 and older, Hogan said.

NEW: Maryland is also working with Southwest Airlines, Exelon, Comcast, Amazon & others to ensure that workforces are fully vaccinated.



The state will be conducting vaccine clinics for essential workers at manufacturers and will conduct outreach programs for agricultural workers — Jonathan Franklin (@thatsjonnyfrank) April 21, 2021

The state's 12th mass vaccination site will open Thursday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen and the 13th site will open beginning next week in Columbia, Maryland at The Mall in Columbia, Hogan said.