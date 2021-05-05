No-appointment vaccinations available at all of Maryland's mass sites, Hogan says

As of Wednesday, Maryland officials have reported 4,996,199 total vaccinations across the state.

MARYLAND, USA — In some good news for Marylanders still trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the state is now making no-appointment vaccinations available at multiple locations across the state.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday, as part of the state’s “No Arm Left Behind” initiative, that all Marylanders 16 and older can now get vaccinated without an appointment at any of the state’s 13 mass vaccination sites. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16 and 17-year-olds.

"We are in a new phase of our vaccination effort where we are focused on making sure that no arm is left behind," Hogan said. "Walk-ups have been an incredibly successful tool, and we are now able to make them available at all of our mass vaccination sites across the state. The sooner we get more Marylanders vaccinated, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all."

According to official CDC data, 62.5% of Marylanders 18 and older, and 85% of Marylanders 65 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland has reported 4,996,199 total vaccinations.

No-appointment vaccinations are now available at the following locations:

NEW : Montgomery College (Pfizer, Moderna)

20200 Observation Dr.

Germantown, MD 20876

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit their website for regular updates.

NEW : Mall in Columbia (Moderna)

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy.

Columbia, MD 21044

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



NEW : Maryland State Fairgrounds (Pfizer)

2200 York Rd.

Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit their website for regular updates.

NEW : Frederick County (Moderna)

800 Oak St.

Frederick, MD 21703

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit marylandvax.org for regular updates.

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave.

Bowie, MD 20721

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.



Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)

873 Long Dr.

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)*

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only



Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.



Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)*

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.

Salisbury, MD 21804

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To guarantee a time slot, Marylanders can immediately book an appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The support center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.