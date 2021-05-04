Montgomery County residents say they're leaving the county to get vaccinated. Here's why

Will opening the new mass vaccination site in Montgomery County make the wait time for county residents shorter or longer? The Q-and-A team looked into it.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The mass vaccination site at Montgomery County Community College campus in Germantown is opening up to the rest of the state later this week.

"I've been on the list through the county for oh gosh, five or six weeks," Montgomery County resident Kristin Johnston said.

Montgomery County residents said they’re concerned about what it means for their spot in line.

Lisa Goetz, another Montgomery County resident, told WUSA9 she's pre-registered in a lot of places, but Montgomery County's was the first.

"We had signed up for that one around March 7, so that's a month now," she said.

While Johnson and Goetz don’t know each other, they share the same frustration. They can’t seem to get a vaccination appointment through Montgomery County.

"You know that that's really frustrating," Goetz said.

So when the new mass vaccination site opened last week in Montgomery County Community College in Germantown, Goetz said she pre-registered right away.

"And here we are, you know, end of the first week in April and we still haven't gotten a response," Goetz said.

On Thursday the mass vaccination site in Montgomery County is opening up to the rest of the state.

Mary Anderson the spokesperson for the county health departments says through the new site, they’ll be able to administer 3,000 doses per day – that’s two times more than they’re doing now.

So will the county’s supply be increasing to help reach that goal? According to Anderson, they're two separate supplies.

"The mass vaccination sites have a pool of vaccine that is separate and different from the weekly allocation that we as the Montgomery County Health Department receive so it'll be in addition to our regular amount of vaccination doses," Anderson said.

Beginning tomorrow morning, ALL Marylanders age 16+ will be eligible to get vaccinated at our mass vaccination sites. By next Monday, April 12, all Marylanders 16+ will be eligible for vaccination through all providers.



Details: https://t.co/ivIq9XddmP pic.twitter.com/mWdNyezIL8 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 5, 2021

Unfortunately for Johnston and Goetz, Anderson said Montgomery County is only scheduling people 60 and up for appointments right now. So based on their ages, they’re going to have to wait a bit longer.

How much longer is unclear, according to Anderson.

"It's hard to say," she said. "We anticipate that with the availability of vaccine becoming much more, you know, much easier than it was in the beginning, that we'll be able to offer more and more people vaccination appointments at both this state mass vaccination site as well as our other sites here in Montgomery County."

With 76% of people over 65 vaccinated in the state, Governor Larry Hogan said Maryland is outperforming most other states.

"We should be over 80% by the end of this week," he said during a news conference Monday. "That shouldn't take us very long to get to half that population."

He said 46% of the population over 18 has been vaccinated.

According to Hogan, anyone who wants to get vaccinated in Maryland will be able to receive their shots by the end of May.

Johnston said she’s done waiting for the county. She recently made an appointment an hour away through a vaccine hunter.

Goetz also looked outside of the county. She said she’s signed up for a shot at Safeway in Howard County later this month. They told WUSA9 that some of their friends in the county have traveled as far as Baltimore to get an appointment.

If you have preregistered in Montgomery County, but get an appointment through other means, Anderson suggests canceling your preregistration on their website.