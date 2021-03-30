Maryland enters vaccine phase 2b Tuesday. Here's who is eligible

Phase 2b means those over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions can get a vaccine.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland enters Phase 2b of vaccine eligibility on Tuesday. The new phase means anyone 16 or older with underlying medical conditions who are at increased risk due to COVID-19 is now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Maryland entered Phase 2a last week, allowing anyone over the age of 60 to get vaccinated. This next phase is on schedule with Gov. Larry Hogan's updated vaccine rollout timeline, which would make every Marylander over 16 eligible by April 27.

But just because you become eligible for a vaccine does not mean you will immediately be able to book an appointment, the governor cautioned last week.

You can find out how to book an appointment here.

According to the most recent state data, Maryland have vaccinated more than 900,000 people, and administered more than 2.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, Gov. Hogan and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Monday that the nation's first federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination units will launch in the State of Maryland.

The next phase in the state's vaccine rollout comes as leaders at the Centers for Disease Control are calling on states to pause reopening efforts as more people receive vaccinations. Maryland leaders say they will not reimpose any restrictions.

During a public Zoom with state senators Monday, Maryland acting Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader called the state’s reopening decision “prudent,” citing social distancing and mask mandates remaining in effect.

Schrader said younger people are driving the state’s rising infection rate, illustrating how Maryland’s cases are rising as deaths remain low.