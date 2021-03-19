'Hopefully, it’ll be a little easier' | Phase 2 vaccine announcement brings more hope in Maryland

As Maryland gets set to enter Phase 2 of vaccination efforts next week, a mother spoke to WUSA9 about the hope of receiving a vaccine.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Thursday that the state will enter the beginning stage of Phase 2 vaccination efforts next week.

Beginning next Tuesday, residents who are age 60 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 30, Marylanders age 16 and older who have underlying health conditions will become eligible while state residents age 55 and older, as well as essential workers, will become eligible on April 13.

By April 27, the governor said all Marylanders age 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

Hogan pointed to Maryland's increasing vaccination rate and an anticipated boost in vaccine supply as the reasons behind the timeline update.

"We are now one big step closer to reaching that light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve all been talking about," Hogan said during a news conference on Thursday.

As of Thursday night, Maryland Department of Health records showed just over two million vaccine doses had been administered across the state.

For Lynsey Mullenholz, who lives in Frederick County and is a mother of five children, the arrival of Phase 2 brought plenty of excitement and hope.

"My husband has Type 1 diabetes. My third child has a congenital heart defect. We’ve really tried to quarantine. We don’t go into restaurants. My kids don’t go into stores," said Mullenholz, who is also expecting a sixth child this year. "I’m ecstatic (about Phase 2) I feel like it’ll be a step closer for me adding that extra support for my family.”

Mullenholz told WUSA9 that she and her husband ran into issues and delays while trying to register him for a vaccine appointment.

Now, she hopes the next few weeks may allow her to also receive a vaccine.

"I was up every morning at six am logging on. It was hard," she said. "Hopefully, it’ll be a little easier to get the vaccination.”

Vaccine supply continues to be one of the biggest issues for Maryland and other states as vaccination efforts ramp up across the country.

On Thursday, Hogan said a recent meeting with the White House Coronavirus Task Force revealed that all states would begin to receive a significant increase in vaccine doses.

Based on our accelerating vaccination rate and an anticipated increase in supply from the federal government, I’m pleased to announce that Maryland will enter Phase 2 of our vaccine distribution plan early next week. https://t.co/ns4G0ApjZo pic.twitter.com/2Sl7MS9SJ2 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 18, 2021

However, the governor warned that delays could continue for folks.

"Just because you become eligible for a vaccine doesn’t mean you can immediately get a vaccine," Hogan said. "Supply will be ramping up to meet all of the demand. To be clear, we do expect that demand will continue to outpace the supply for at least the next several weeks.”

As of Thursday, Maryland Department of Health data continued to show Prince George's County lagging far behind other areas around Maryland in the percentage of the population that had received a first dose of the vaccine.

Following the governor's announcement, Prince George's County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Heath Dr. George Askew said further updates for residents could come.

"We welcome the expansion of vaccination eligibility to get more Marylanders protected from COVID-19, as long as vaccine supply consistently increases each week to the County," he wrote in a statement. "The County and its growing list of vaccination partners continue to build up vaccination capacity each week, to prioritize our County senior citizens and at-risk essential workers, and to encourage residents to get ready to be vaccinated by pre-registering for an appointment with us. In the coming days, the County will update the community regarding any potential or actual changes to its vaccination phase."

In Montgomery County, County Executive Marc Elrich tweeted a response to the Phase 2 update and highlighted the need for more vaccine doses.

Over 65% of our residents who are 65+ have been vaccinated against #COVID19. We are getting shots into arms quickly. We need more doses as well as a mass vax site, which will enable us to vaccinate more of our residents. #GoVaxMontgomery @GovLarryHogan — County Exec Marc Elrich (@MontCoExec) March 18, 2021

"Over 65% of our residents who are 65+ have been vaccinated against Covid-19," Elrich wrote. "We are getting shots into arms quickly. We need more doses as well as a mass vax site, which will enable us to vaccinate more of our residents."

Hogan also announced on Thursday that primary care practices will join the state's vaccination effort by administering vaccines directly to vulnerable populations they serve. He said the first 37 practices chosen for the effort were selected due to the African American and Hispanic communities they serve, as a way "to help achieve more equitable vaccine distribution."