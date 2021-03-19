Frederick County says no to pausing immigration enforcement over alleged Latino vaccine hesitancy

Cooperation with ICE has "nothing to do" with going to a doctor or access to the vaccine, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins says.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County, Maryland Sheriff Chuck Jenkins says he has no intention of suspending a controversial program to cooperate with federal immigration authorities after a local doctor said fear of law enforcement is an obstacle to getting the county's Latino population vaccinated.

“I have no intention of suspending the 287(g) Program for any length of time," Jenkins said in a written statement Friday, referring to the numeric designation of the program in federal statutes. "The 287(g) Program is a detention center based program that has nothing to do with any individual or population going to a doctor and having access to the vaccine, or having access to any other government service."

Jenkins' statement came in response to a Frederick doctor, Julio Menocal, recommending he suspend the program for 12 weeks during a countywide virus briefing.

According to sheriff’s department policy, the only undocumented immigrants being handed over to ICE by Frederick County are those who’ve been jailed after being charged with crimes.

Menocal said some of his Latino patients are fearful of law enforcement in Frederick County as well as the official paperwork involved with registering for and receiving the COVID19 vaccine.

"There's that underlying fear that there's some kind of trap involved that is going to set us up for trouble with the authorities," Menocal said.

The doctor said he understands that Frederick County's policy of cooperating with immigration authorities is limited to interactions in the detention center, but said many of his patients do not. Suspending the policy would be a gesture by the Sheriff to ease fears, Menocal said.

Because of his large Latino patient base, Menocal's clinic is among the first in the state to be selected by health authorities to dispense vaccines from a family doctor's office.Menocal said he does not press patients seeking vaccine for documents.

"We don't care if you give us a driver's license," he said. "We don't need to know your address. We don't need to know if you have a social security number."

In his statement, Jenkins questioned the doctor's policy and called it an "equity issue."