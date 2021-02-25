VP Kamala Harris addresses COVID vaccine hesitancy during visit to vaccination site in Ward 8

The vice president and DC Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton visited a local Giant pharmacy to promote the importance, safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D- D.C.) visited a local Giant pharmacy Thursday morning to further highlight the Biden-Harris administration's pharmacy vaccination program. The visit highlighted the "importance, safety, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine," according to Norton's office.

Together, the two heard about the vaccination efforts in one of the city's more underserved areas, Wards 7 and 8, from residents themselves.

The vice president talked to Brenda Thompson while the vaccine was administered at the store's pharmacy. Thompson noted that following her second shot she "realized I needed to take it a little slow" but then said she felt fine.

“I am honored that Vice President Harris invited me to visit Giant Pharmacy in Southeast D.C. with her today,” Norton said. "This is particularly important today, the day after D.C. hit the grim milestone of 1,000 lives lost to COVID-19, including D.C. Mayor Bowser's beloved sister.

Norton said that while she understands the hesitancy that some communities, particularly communities of color, have about the vaccines, she has full confidence in the ones approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Norton completed her two-dose regimen of one of the vaccines several weeks ago.

"I'm confident in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, which will play a vital role in reopening the District," Norton said. "Everyone should get vaccinated at their earliest opportunity. I'm particularly pleased that Vice President Harris chose to come to the largely African-American Ward 8 community. Having seen the federal vaccine program in action here with the Vice President this morning, I'm encouraged that we're on our way to 100% vaccinations in D.C."

During the time of the vice president's visit, many District residents were having trouble logging on to the city's COVID-19 vaccination online appointment system on the first day appointments were expanded to a new group.

The city initially said in a tweet there was a high volume of traffic that could cause delays. However, it also became evident from the flurry of residents commenting on social media that the vaccine portal somehow didn't update to accept eligible residents under the new phase.

The District announced about 4,350 vaccination appointments would be made available on its sign-up portal at 9 a.m. Thursday for people who live in priority zip codes in Wards 5, 7 and 8.

Residents had to be 65 years old or older, have a qualifying medical condition for people 18 and older or be a member of an eligible workforce.