Here's how to know if you're eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in DC

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents over 65 years old are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine along with healthcare workers in Phase 1B.

It’s critical that all who can get a vaccine know how to do so.

The Q and A team took on a few questions viewers texted about how to get the shot.

HAVE A QUESTION? TEXT IT TO (202) 895-5599 SO THAT OUR TEAM CAN WORK ON FINDING AN ANSWER,

QUESTION: How do you book your own vaccine appointment or an appointment for a loved one?

ANSWER: The District has a webpage dedicated to making your appointment and an alert system that will ensure you know when it’s time to get your shot.

Those looking to book an appointment can head over to coronavirus.DC.gov/vaccinateDC to sign up.

Even if the landing page says there are no appointments left, there’s no need to worry. D.C. has an alert system you can sign-up for on the page so that you’ll know when more appointments become available.

To ensure an equitable vaccine distribution, more appointments will become available to residents (age 65+ and/or health care workers) of Wards 1, 4, 5, 7 & 8 on Sat., Jan 16.



On Monday, appointments will be made available to residents in all eight wards. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 15, 2021

Q: If you’re not eligible for an appointment yet, how can you ensure you’re aware when your time comes?

A: That same alert system will also work for District residents who aren’t in phase 1A or 1B.

Visit the website and sign up for alerts via email or text message in order to know when you're eligible to get vaccinated.

It may not be your turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you can make sure you’re in the know. Sign-up at https://t.co/TSqZRI5v5y for updates to learn when the District registry opens for other groups. pic.twitter.com/LUVw8OaX3y — DC Health (@_DCHealth) January 16, 2021