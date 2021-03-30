FEMA to open new vaccination center in Prince George’s County

As more vaccine doses become available, the officials say the center’s capacity is expected to be up to 3,000 shots per day.

GREENBELT, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Tuesday that FEMA has agreed to open a community vaccination center in Prince George’s County beginning next week.

The new Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will be located at the Greenbelt Metro Station and will open on April 7 -- with its daily schedule to be announced at a later date.

As more vaccine doses become available, the officials said the center’s capacity is expected to be up to 3,000 shots per day. This is the first federally-operated site in Maryland that will utilize direct vaccine allocations from the federal government.

“We are grateful to the White House, FEMA, and all of our federal partners for working with us to expand our vaccination campaign in Prince George’s County and across the state,” Hogan said. “By the end of April, we will have more than 12 mass vaccination sites across Maryland as part of a rapidly expanding vaccine distribution network."

FEMA will have socially distanced staff on-site to ensure prompt service is available to all and that proper COVID-19 protocols are adhered to. State officials said translation services will be available for people whose primary language is not English and interpretation services for those who are deaf or have hearing loss.

"These vaccines are safe and effective, and when your turn arrives, we urge Marylanders to get vaccinated," Hogan said.

This is the second site in the state to have support from FEMA, providing personnel and infrastructure for the mass vaccination site in Waldorf.

“Prince George’s County has certainly been the hardest-hit jurisdiction in the region, and we thank the White House, FEMA, and our other federal partners for selecting our county as a location for a federally-run mass vaccination site,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “It is absolutely critical that we can continue to quickly and equitably administer the vaccine to our community."