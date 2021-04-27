Here's where you can get a vaccine without an appointment in Maryland

Officials say that walk-up times and vaccination capacity may vary, and individuals should be prepared to wait, depending on demand.

MARYLAND, USA — Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland has begun drive-thru, no-appointment vaccinations at the Six Flags America, Regency Furniture Stadium, and Ripken Stadium mass vaccination sites.

Marylanders are now able to drive up to these sites for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

"Expanding no-appointment vaccinations is another way we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated,” Hogan said. “Our goal throughout this massive effort remains the same — to provide a vaccine to every single Marylander who wants one."

No-appointment vaccinations are now available at the following mass vaccination sites in the DMV:

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave.

Bowie, MD 20721

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Officials note that walk-up times and vaccination capacity may vary, and individuals should be prepared to wait, depending on demand. Individuals in need of only a second dose may utilize walk-up lines. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The fastest way to get through a mass vaccination site and be guaranteed a vaccine is by pre-registering online or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

Just last week, Hogan announced the launch of the "No Arm Left Behind" campaign to encourage Marylanders to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hogan said during his weekly COVID vaccine briefing last Wednesday that the state is launching new initiatives to get vaccines to every Marylander who wants to receive a vaccine.

“Next to getting vaccinated, the most important thing you can do is to encourage all of your neighbors, coworkers, friends and family to get vaccinated as well," Hogan said.