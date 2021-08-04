DC had too many vaccine appointments, so its opening it up to all adults earlier than planned

This news comes days after Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted capacity limits for entertainment venues, special events, pools, and recreational activities starting in May.

WASHINGTON — All D.C. residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 12 -- a week sooner than D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier this week.

DC Health officials said they have made the change after sending out all of its available appointments to currently registered and eligible workforce category residents and realizing that there were more than enough appointments available.

The department states that all District residents who are seniors, essential workers or have qualifying medical conditions registered in the portal have been offered appointments through the portal -- allowing the city to move to Phase 2 for the general population starting on April 12.

DC Health sent out appointments today to all registered District residents in eligible workforce categories for next week and determined that there were enough appointments remaining to begin offering appointments to DC residents 16 and older for next week. All DC residents who — DC Health (@_DCHealth) April 8, 2021

The latest vaccine news from city officials comes days after Mayor Bowser lifted capacity limits for entertainment venues, special events, pools, recreational activities, retail stores, libraries and museums beginning in May.

Starting May 1, the following COVID-19 changes will go into effect for the District:

Seated live entertainment venues will reopen, both indoors and outdoors, with a capacity limit of 25% or 500 people -- whichever is less

Movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity

Live music will be allowed near outdoor restaurant seating

Weddings and special events, business meetings and conventions can operate at 25% capacity or 250 people -- whichever is less

Graduations will be allowed, with limits

Non-essential retail will operate at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors

Libraries, museums and galleries can reopen at 50%, both indoors and outdoors

Indoor and outdoor public pools, in addition to indoor recreation centers, can reopen at 50%

Outdoor races, such as 5K races, can resume at 50% capacity

Outdoor splash pads can reopen at full capacity