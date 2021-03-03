'They are gone in seconds' | Signing up for a vaccine appointment continues to be a headache for DC families

City leaders explain what they are doing to try and prevent technical issues from happening again in the future.

WASHINGTON — Just because you're eligible, doesn't mean making an appointment will be easy.

Signing up for a vaccine continues to be a big headache for families living in D.C. The issue is not only with the vaccine supply, but also with the ongoing challenges to register online for the appointment.

Cynthia Waters spent days helping her 80 year old mother try to register for the Moderna vaccine.

"After signing into the DC portal and getting the text messages about when I could go in and try to schedule an appointment, I just could never get one," said Waters.

For several days in a row, technical issues with DC Health's sign-up portal caused the website to crash.

Waters said her mother was finally able to sign up for a vaccine appointment but not through the website.

"I know for Wards 6, 7 and 8 we were telling all of our family and friends to call over to United Health Center because they are accepting appointments. Sometimes you are on hold for two hours to get an appointment but it is worth it if you want to get an appointment," said Waters.

City leaders tell WUSA9 they want to iron out these issues before additional appointments open on Thursday, March 4.

D.C. Councilmember Robert White called the ongoing problems "unacceptable."

"It is very unfortunate the issues that residents have had day after day registering for the vaccine. This is something we cannot accept and have to fix," said Councilmember White.

Residents continue to be frustrated by ongoing problems with the COVID-19 vaccine registration￼. See my statement below. pic.twitter.com/PWyy0g0E3z — Councilmember_RobertWhite (@CMRobertWhiteDC) February 27, 2021

"We don’t know yet from the mayor what the error was, whether it was from the vendor Microsoft or whether the error was on our end, but we certainly did not have the capacity for the expected number of people who would be looking for a vaccine," said Councilmember White.

In a joint statement from Lindsey Parker, Chief Technology Officer for the District of Columbia Government, and Microsoft Consulting Services:

"We understand the frustration of individuals who attempted to utilize the District’s vaccination appointment portal this week. Executives in the District of Columbia Government and Microsoft have worked together to understand the demand on the portal, and we acknowledge that our efforts have fallen short this week and that we must immediately work to address the issues at hand,"

The press release went on to say "The District of Columbia Government and Microsoft are committed to identifying ways to improve user experience on the current portal including balancing the load and volume on the portal, establishing proper server capacity, and elevating the level of OCTO-Microsoft coordination before and during each portal opening. We are committed to addressing technical issues so that the vaccination appointment portal is properly functional and accessible."

Thanks for your continued patience. Microsoft had to restart their servers. Please try to book your appointment again. https://t.co/dxZjeHYBFS — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 27, 2021